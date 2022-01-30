Reviewing Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) & Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) and Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vita Coco and Ambev’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ambev $11.33 billion 3.85 $2.21 billion $0.18 15.39

Ambev has higher revenue and earnings than Vita Coco.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vita Coco and Ambev, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vita Coco 0 0 8 0 3.00 Ambev 1 4 3 0 2.25

Vita Coco currently has a consensus target price of $18.86, suggesting a potential upside of 85.42%. Ambev has a consensus target price of $3.53, suggesting a potential upside of 27.56%. Given Vita Coco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Ambev.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of Ambev shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Vita Coco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vita Coco and Ambev’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A Ambev 22.81% 19.83% 12.52%

Summary

Ambev beats Vita Coco on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vita Coco Company Profile

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division. The CAC segment includes its direct operations in the Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Cuba, Guatemala, Barbados, and Panama. The Canada segment covers includes domestic sales in Canada and some exports to the United States market. The Canada segment represents the Labatt’s operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

