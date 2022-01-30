$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will announce $2.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. GameStop posted sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GameStop.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GME. Wedbush dropped their target price on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in GameStop by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GME stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $413.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.53 and a beta of -2.13.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.