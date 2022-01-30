BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.51) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.69) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.44) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.50) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 193.33 ($2.61).

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

