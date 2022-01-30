BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.51) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.69) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.44) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.50) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 193.33 ($2.61).
