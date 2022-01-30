Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $450.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s previous close.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $545.97.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $384.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $170.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix has a one year low of $351.46 and a one year high of $700.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $569.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $584.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

