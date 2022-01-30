Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Mimecast alerts:

MIME has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Colliers Securities lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mimecast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.56 on Friday. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $38.84 and a 1 year high of $85.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.55, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.79.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $586,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,312 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,806. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Mimecast during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mimecast during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mimecast by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.