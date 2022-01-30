Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Reiterated by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities cut Shopify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,528.67.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock opened at $872.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a 52-week low of $780.00 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,293.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in Shopify by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Essex LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $137,374,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.