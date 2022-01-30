UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UNF. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $188.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.07 and its 200 day moving average is $209.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.98. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $181.43 and a 1-year high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UniFirst by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after purchasing an additional 45,375 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,365,000 after buying an additional 42,016 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.