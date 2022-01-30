FY2021 EPS Estimates for Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. Increased by Scotiabank (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orbia Advance in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orbia Advance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

MXCHY opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Orbia Advance has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

