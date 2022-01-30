Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $6.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $415.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

SBLK has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $22.47 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.25%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $1,580,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 161,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 28,668 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $7,950,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at $2,381,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.