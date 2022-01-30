Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn ($4.23) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.87). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.72.

NYSE STNG opened at $13.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $793.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.82. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.21%.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

