Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $23.50 Per Share

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jackson Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath forecasts that the company will earn $23.50 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jackson Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $23.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $24.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

JXN opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.38.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JXN. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 38,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

