Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$158.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from C$150.00 to C$158.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal wight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNR. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities set a C$175.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$154.68.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$153.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$158.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$149.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.40 billion and a PE ratio of 23.09. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$168.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.733 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

