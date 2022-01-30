Scotiabank Trims Boralex (TSE:BLX) Target Price to C$45.25

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$45.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BLX has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boralex to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.11.

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$31.98 on Thursday. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$30.04 and a 52 week high of C$51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 125.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.56.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.6293843 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

