Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Incyte in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.62. William Blair also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $74.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average is $71.41.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.16 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 577.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

