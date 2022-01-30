Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 425 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 471 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 391.25.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

