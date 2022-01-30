NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Sees Large Volume Increase After Insider Buying Activity

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 1,285,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 12,360,111 shares.The stock last traded at $70.96 and had previously closed at $72.51.

Specifically, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $142.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

