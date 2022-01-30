Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BWCAU)

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:BWCAU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 31st. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 4th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ BWCAU opened at $9.85 on Friday. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWCAU. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth approximately $19,840,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth approximately $20,020,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth approximately $19,922,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth approximately $19,922,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth approximately $10,100,000.

