Brokers Issue Forecasts for Trevali Mining Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TV. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cormark lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trevali Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.25.

Trevali Mining stock opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$123.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.87. Trevali Mining has a one year low of C$1.22 and a one year high of C$2.75.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

