Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Trading Up 4.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $33.00. The stock traded as high as $26.82 and last traded at $26.82. Approximately 33,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,803,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.05.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 161,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,293,786.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $84,477.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 786,107 shares of company stock worth $25,414,450 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 104.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 31,856 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Qualtrics International by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 67,540 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

