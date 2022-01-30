Visa (NYSE:V) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $206.15, but opened at $215.24. Visa shares last traded at $217.62, with a volume of 210,221 shares.

The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.92.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,801 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $438.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.13.

Visa Company Profile (NYSE:V)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

