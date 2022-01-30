Andrew Impey Acquires 3,000 Shares of JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Stock

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) insider Andrew Impey acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.80) per share, with a total value of £10,680 ($14,409.07).
Shares of LON JMI opened at GBX 351 ($4.74) on Friday. JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 318 ($4.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 478.38 ($6.45). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 387 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 406.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £273.96 million and a PE ratio of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46.
About JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust
