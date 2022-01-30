Andrew Impey Acquires 3,000 Shares of JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Stock

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) insider Andrew Impey acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.80) per share, with a total value of £10,680 ($14,409.07).

Shares of LON JMI opened at GBX 351 ($4.74) on Friday. JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 318 ($4.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 478.38 ($6.45). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 387 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 406.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £273.96 million and a PE ratio of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46.

Get JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

About JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth from investing in the United Kingdom smaller companies by outperformance of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Small Cap Index. The Company will predominantly invest in quoted the United Kingdom small companies from the FTSE Small Cap Index, although where appropriate, it may invest in similar sized the United Kingdom companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market, which is the London Stock Exchange market for smaller, growing companies.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.