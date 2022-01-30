Olin (NYSE:OLN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $49.40, but opened at $47.70. Olin shares last traded at $50.06, with a volume of 10,828 shares.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

In other Olin news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $5,531,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.94.

About Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.