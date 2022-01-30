Martin Andersson Purchases 162,615 Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) Stock

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) insider Martin Andersson acquired 162,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £30,896.85 ($41,684.90).

On Monday, January 24th, Martin Andersson purchased 9,855 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,872.45 ($2,526.24).

On Friday, December 24th, Martin Andersson acquired 160,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($43,173.23).

On Tuesday, December 21st, Martin Andersson acquired 160,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($43,173.23).

Shares of Chaarat Gold stock opened at GBX 19.23 ($0.26) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.59 million and a P/E ratio of -21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.06. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 18.25 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 31.48 ($0.42).

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

