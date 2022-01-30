John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $78.37 and last traded at $78.74, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.42.

The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 166.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 92,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $904.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.51.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBSS)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

