Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AQUA opened at $38.96 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 276.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.44.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

