CSG Systems International (CSGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect CSG Systems International to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. CSG Systems International has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.160-$3.340 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $246.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CSG Systems International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $57.01 on Friday. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSGS shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sidoti raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

