Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Short Interest Update

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:MLP opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $193.02 million, a P/E ratio of 498.00 and a beta of 0.77. Maui Land & Pineapple has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 0.57%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. 13.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

