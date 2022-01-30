John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Shares of HPI opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $22.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.