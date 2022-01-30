Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to announce sales of $72.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.91 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $75.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $280.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.68 million to $285.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $313.79 million, with estimates ranging from $293.45 million to $355.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. 1,477,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,811. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

