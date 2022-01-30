Brokerages Anticipate RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.90 Million

Analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will report sales of $24.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.99 million and the highest is $26.80 million. RedHill Biopharma reported sales of $21.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.
On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year sales of $89.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.68 million to $92.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $115.73 million, with estimates ranging from $101.25 million to $130.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RedHill Biopharma.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.75% and a negative return on equity of 361.74%. The business had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.
RDHL traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,008. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $126.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
