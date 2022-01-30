DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will announce sales of $90.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.59 million and the lowest is $89.90 million. DZS reported sales of $88.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full year sales of $342.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $342.00 million to $342.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $374.22 million, with estimates ranging from $363.43 million to $385.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DZS.

Get DZS alerts:

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $88.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DZS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DZS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in DZS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DZS by 5.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DZS by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of DZS by 5.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of DZS by 316.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DZS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.87. 77,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,164. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $377.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.26. DZS has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

About DZS

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DZS (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.