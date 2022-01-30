DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to report $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.24 billion. DoorDash reported sales of $970.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year sales of $4.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion.

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.

DoorDash stock traded up $7.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.67. 6,934,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,186. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion and a PE ratio of -28.72. DoorDash has a one year low of $92.78 and a one year high of $257.25.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $2,233,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 656,688 shares of company stock valued at $114,189,807. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,970 shares during the period. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,300,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

