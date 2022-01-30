Analysts Expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.81 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will announce sales of $144.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $143.97 million and the highest is $146.00 million. CyberArk Software reported sales of $144.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $496.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.27 million to $497.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $559.61 million, with estimates ranging from $549.91 million to $568.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Shares of CYBR traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $129.28. The stock had a trading volume of 539,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.03. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

