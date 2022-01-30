Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will post sales of $200,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $210,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year sales of $760,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $720,000.00, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $800,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 66.02% and a negative net margin of 3,612.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,176 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 45,264 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

VBLT stock remained flat at $$1.21 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 85,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,221. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.06. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.17.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

