$432.05 Million in Sales Expected for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to post $432.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $432.40 million and the lowest is $431.69 million. CDK Global posted sales of $406.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

CDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CDK stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.24. 666,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.04. CDK Global has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 5.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 4.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

