Spheroid Universe (SPH) Reaches Market Cap of $3.24 Million

Spheroid Universe (CURRENCY:SPH) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Spheroid Universe has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. Spheroid Universe has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $127,865.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spheroid Universe alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.98 or 0.06731715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,957.85 or 0.99774995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00051738 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Spheroid Universe Coin Profile

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,111,939,819 coins and its circulating supply is 69,145,854 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spheroid Universe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spheroid Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spheroid Universe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spheroid Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Spheroid Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spheroid Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.