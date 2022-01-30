ArGo (ARGO) Price Hits $0.10

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One ArGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ArGo has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ArGo has a market cap of $914,470.28 and $107.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ArGo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00043522 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00108464 BTC.

About ArGo

ARGO is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARGOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ArGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.