Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $9.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $14.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,164,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,815. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.41 and a 200 day moving average of $199.35. The stock has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $243.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.