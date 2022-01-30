Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to report sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $5.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

MNST stock traded up $2.14 on Friday, reaching $85.31. 2,606,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,477. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.62. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $80.92 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 277.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,109 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 78.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,715 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 90.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,702 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 42.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

