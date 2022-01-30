Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to report sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $5.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

MNST stock traded up $2.14 on Friday, reaching $85.31. 2,606,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,477. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.62. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $80.92 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 277.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,109 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 78.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,715 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 90.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,702 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 42.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.