$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will report $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $8.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIVB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $789.06.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total value of $674,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Saybrook Capital NC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,290,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

SIVB traded up $15.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $558.47. The company had a trading volume of 553,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,355. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $679.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $649.26. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $435.77 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

