Brokerages Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $866.50 Million

Analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will post $866.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $867.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $865.10 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $798.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $3.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSE:VMI traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.40. The stock had a trading volume of 94,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,864. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $191.13 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 329.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,558,000 after buying an additional 791,504 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 49,353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,831,000 after purchasing an additional 345,971 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $67,107,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 855,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,117,000 after purchasing an additional 178,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

