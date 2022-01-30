WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.55 Million

Equities analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to report $183.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $178.50 million and the highest is $185.40 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $293.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $733.75 million, with estimates ranging from $710.00 million to $757.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

WOW traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.89. 296,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.01. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

In related news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $42,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,820 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.3% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,812,000 after acquiring an additional 377,214 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 411.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 111,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

