The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,315,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,493,000 after acquiring an additional 46,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,623,000 after buying an additional 97,538 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 582.9% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 28,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 24,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after buying an additional 48,207 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIG stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $71.20. 2,095,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,102. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

