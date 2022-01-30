Status Market Cap Reaches $171.85 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Status coin can currently be bought for about $0.0495 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $171.85 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00043387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00108390 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

