Base Protocol (BASE) Price Reaches $0.86 on Exchanges

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $363,961.25 and approximately $19,635.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00002265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00043387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00108390 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 455,680 coins and its circulating supply is 423,217 coins. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BASEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.