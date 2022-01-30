Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives $401.29 Average PT from Analysts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $401.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LAD traded up $6.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.28. 292,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,663. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.30.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

