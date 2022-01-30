RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNG. KeyCorp decreased their price target on RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RNG traded up $6.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.58. The stock had a trading volume of 855,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,555. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $155.10 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.35.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,222 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total value of $4,643,373.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,938 shares of company stock worth $7,266,106 in the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in RingCentral by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.