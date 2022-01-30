$82.48 Million in Sales Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will announce $82.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.46 million and the lowest is $74.23 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $91.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $352.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $342.24 million to $364.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $368.87 million, with estimates ranging from $311.79 million to $422.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The firm had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on RARE. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.25.

RARE traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.00. 414,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,711. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $62.37 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

