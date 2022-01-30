-$0.14 EPS Expected for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.06). Freshpet reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on FRPT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.36.

In related news, Director Walter N. George purchased 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.96 per share, with a total value of $107,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Norris purchased 5,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.03 per share, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRPT traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,248. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.44. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $80.08 and a 52-week high of $186.98.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

