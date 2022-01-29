National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives $873.00 Average PT from Brokerages

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $873.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. Societe Generale downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 590,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,763,000 after purchasing an additional 180,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,126,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,149,000 after buying an additional 155,196 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,268,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,100,000 after buying an additional 144,207 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 541.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 135,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after buying an additional 114,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.79. 369,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,430. National Grid has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $74.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

